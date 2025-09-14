Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Vishnu Das Maharaj of Sitaram Yoga Sadan Temple, Ayodhya, on Sunday said that they have full faith that India will win today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match.

The saints and sages of Ayodhya also performed Puja and Archana in the temples for Team India's win.

Speaking to ANI, Vishnu Das Maharaj said, "Pakistan is a coward; India has always taught the cowards a lesson. The way the incident happened in Pahalgam, our Indian army taught them a lesson."

He further said that the Indian cricket team will show Pakistan its true status in today's match.

"Pakistan's status is that it is cowardly. And a coward and a traitor can never compete with India. That is why today the saints and sages of Ayodhya performed Puja and Archana in the temples," he added.

He further expressed confidence and faith over India's win. He said, "I always tell Pakistan that if you want to play today, then pray to the God whom you respect. Today, Indian cricket will show you your status. Because our India is the land of heroes. Whether it is a game or anything else, India always wins. Whenever there has been a match, India has won, so it will happen today as well."

Meanwhile, Sitaram Das Maharaj of Saket Bhawan Temple, Ayodhya said, "India has defeated Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, and in today's match as well, Team India will defeat Pakistan."

The Indian national cricket team is taking on Pakistan for the first time in an international cricket match today after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has played out 13 times in the T20I format, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan's three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai - their last victory over India in T20 cricket.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in New York the last time the two teams met at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah produced a magical spell to turn the match when Pakistan seemed like the clear favourites to pick up a victory.

On the Asia Cup stage, India and Pakistan have met 19 times across both ODI and T20I formats. India has won 10, Pakistan has won six, and three matches were abandoned.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

