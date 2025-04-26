Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the party will fully support any action taken by the government for restricting or stopping flow of water to Pakistan following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil stated on Friday that the decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance was fully justified and that the government will see that not a drop of water from the Indus River reaches Pakistan.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Hyderabad: Student Duped of INR 2.6 Lakh While Trying To Buy Avocados From Fake Exporters.

Akhilesh Yadav supported the government's move related to Indus Water Treaty. .

"Whatever retaliatory step government takes for 'jalbandi', we will fully support it," Yadav posted on X.

Also Read | CBSE Recruitment Exam Scam Busted: Delhi Police Arrests 4, Including Proxy and Original Candidate, After Invigilator Flagged Biometric Mismatch Between 2.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister had said on Friday that the historic decision taken by the Modi government on the Indus Water Treaty "is completely justified and in the national interest".

"We will see that not even a drop of water from the Indus River reaches Pakistan," he said in a post on X.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which met on April 23, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Recognizing the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the CCS decided that the The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

It decided that the Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect, strength of high commissions will be curtailed and there will be curb on visas.

Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stressed the need to eliminate forces that threaten the communal harmony of the nation.

"A very sad incident has taken place and it cannot be condemned enough... The government has assured that such an incident will not happen again, and we hope that concrete steps will be taken along with strong action...Those who want to destroy the brotherhood of our country, such forces should be wiped out forever," Yadav told ANI on Friday.

The government has said that terrorists responsible for terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and conspirators will face severe punishment. Opposition parties have expressed their full support to the government for action against perpetrators of the terror attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)