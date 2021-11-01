New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday submitted his documents to the Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in Delhi.

"Whatever facts and documents were asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My documents will be verified and the Commission's Chairman will reply on it soon," Wankhede told the media after meeting with Chairman of NCSC, Vijay Sampla.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

After receiving Wankhede's documents, Sampla said, "Documents provided by Sameer Wankhede will be verified with Maharashtra government."

He further stated, "No action will be taken against Wankhede if the documents are found valid."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Earlier, Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)