India News | Samyukta Kisan Morcha to Observe 'Quit WTO Day' Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that it will observe 'Quit WTO Day' on February 26 and demanded that Centre should put pressure on the developed countries to keep agriculture out of the WTO in 13th Ministerial Conference of World Trade Organisation scheduled on 26-29 February at Abu Dhabi.
"As part of the ongoing struggle the farmers across India will observe 26 February 2024 as Quit WTO Day and put tractors on the National-State Highways from 12 pm to 4 pm without obstruction to traffic. India's food security and price support programmes are subjects of repeated disputes at WTO. The major agricultural exporting countries, has proposed a 50 percent cut in the global level of WTO members' entitlements to support agriculture by the end of 2034," an official statement released by Samyukta Kisan Morcha read.
Urging the BJP-led Centre, the farmer body said, "Government of India must firmly defend the rights of the country to protect its farmers and ensure national food security".
"No international institutions or agreements can be allowed to come in the way of these. Government of India must rally support from other less developed countries to collectively fight for a permanent solution to these issues, so that developing countries are not only allowed to maintain their existing programmes but are allowed to strengthen them to support their farmers and people at large," it added.
The WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) will take place from 26 to 29 February 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Ministers from across the world will attend to review the functioning of the multilateral trading system and to take action on the future work of the WTO. The Conference will be chaired by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade.
