New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said it has written to President Droupadi Murmu over a slew of demands, including the allocation of land to construct a memorial at the Singhu border for all farmers "martyred" during the 'kisan' struggle.

The farmers' outfit also said in the letter that "what happened in Manipur to tribal women and all tribal people, has shaken the conscience of the entire country to the very core".

Also Read | New Amravati Becomes Central Railway's Third Pink Station That Will Be Managed by Women-Only Staff.

"The SKM (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) had adopted resolution on the Manipur violence, demanding the removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh and to establish peace and tranquillity there at the earliest," it said in a statement.

In its letter, the Morcha raised a number of demands, including the allocation of land to construct a memorial at the Singhu border for all the farmers who were "martyred" during the 'kisan andolan'.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 'Shameful' That Amit Shah Questioning 'Timing' of Release of Video of Two Women Being Paraded Naked, Says Jairam Ramesh.

The other demand is the payment of compensation and the rehabilitation of families of all the farmers "martyred during the historic 'kisan' struggle".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)