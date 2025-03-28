Puri (Odisha) [India], March 28 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a heartfelt tribute to former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan, who passed away on March 17 at the age of 84, by creating a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha. The sculpture featured an image of Dr Pradhan along with the message "Siddha Purusha."

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his respects to the late Union Minister. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi was present at the tribute ceremony.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over 'Traitor' Jibe.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said that the tribute was held on the 'ekadasha' of the late Debendra Pradhan.

"This is the 'ekadasha' of late Debendra Pradhan. So, we reached his residence in Talcher and paid him tribute. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also came here with me. All of us paid tribute to him," Manjhi said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: Amit Shah Asserts India Is Not a 'Dharamshala', Security Is Top Priority.

On March 26, the Lok Sabha also paid tribute to the late Union Minister. The House observed a moment of silence in his honour.

"Tributes were paid to former Union Minister and social worker Dr. Debendra Pradhan ji on his demise today on behalf of the House. Dr. Pradhan was a member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from the Deogarh parliamentary constituency of Odisha. The Assembly observed silence for the departed soul and prayed for his peace,"* Om Birla said in a post on X.

Debendra Pradhan, who passed away at the age of 84, was the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and served as a member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from the Deogarh parliamentary constituency of Odisha.

Pradhan had a long political career, having served as the BJP Odisha unit president three times--1988 to 1990, 1990 to 1993, and 1995 to 1997. He also held the positions of Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Minister of State for Agriculture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)