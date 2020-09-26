Puri, September 26: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Padma Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam to pay tribute to the legendary singer who passed away on Friday.

Balasubrahmanyam was a playback singer, music director, and a dubbing artist, his work significantly outdoing language barriers with contributions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

Also Read | People Aged Between 30 And 40 Years Coming with New-Found Cardio Issues from Metros Like Delhi and Mumbai, Says Dr Partap Chauhan.

The Padma Shri award-winning musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.

Tribute to legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/uFivzmEs6l — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 25, 2020

On August 5, the musician had confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

Also Read | Hissaa From Amritsar Secures First Rank in International Space Olympiad 2020, Gets Invite From NASA.

In the video, the singer had detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several celebrities and fans, expressed their condolences on Friday. SP Balasubrahmanyam had won six national awards and was also felicitated with Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)