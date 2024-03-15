New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): As many as 11 victims of violence including five women from Sandeshkhali met President Droupadi Murmu, in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday and sought her intervention "to safeguard the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community" in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

Dr Partha Biswas, Director of the Center for SC/ST Support and Research said that the victims submitted a memorandum to President Murmu.

Regarding the issue of Sandeshkhali, the victims gave a memorandum to the President of India, today. The President heard the whole matter with great sympathy and was very saddened by this. From the incident, 11 victims have come here today, out of which five are women and six are men," Biswas told ANI.

According to the Memorandum, the Sandeskhali victims urged the President's intervention to safeguard the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community in Sandeskhali.

"We hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. We pray for your urgent intervention to safeguard the marginalized families from Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The victims belong to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community and have been subjected to severe oppression and injustice," the Memorandum stated.

It further stated that the circumstances surrounding these families' situation are deeply distressing and require immediate attention and intervention.

"Given your esteemed position as the guardian of justice and equality in our nation, we believe that your guidance and assistance are crucial in addressing this matter effectively," it added.

It further said that President Murmu's intervention will bring solace and relief to the oppressed people in Sandeshkhali and serve as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities across India.

"Your Excellency, your wisdom, and compassion are revered by millions across our nation. We are hopeful that your intervention will bring solace and relief to the oppressed people in Sandeshkhali and serve as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities across India," it further read.

"Thank you for considering our request and given us the opportunity to express the plight and gloomy fact of our community in West Bengal. We eagerly await your response and guidance regarding such a grievous issue," they added.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in protests and came out on the streets, accusing expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.

Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. (ANI)

