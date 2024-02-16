Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was shifted from the ICU to a room in the daycare building of Apollo Hospital Salt Lake Kolkata on Thursday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BJP state president lost consciousness during a scuffle that broke out between security forces and party supporters while he was leading a sit-in protest against the prevailing situation in Sandeshkhali.

After he fell unconscious, the Balurghat MP was taken to a hospital in Basirhat where he was put on oxygen support. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata where he has been kept in the ICU.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

In the aftermath of the violence, the BJP formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs, who have been tasked with visiting Sandeshkhali and gathering facts on the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi was named as the convenor of the high-level committee, which also comprises Pratima Bhowmik, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.

They have been directed to visit the incident site, take stock of the situation, talk to victims, and submit their report to BJP national president JP Nadda. BJP workers on Thursday held a protest in Purba Bardhaman district over the alleged sexual abuse and atrocities committed against women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

As part of statewide protests over the violent protests and unrest in Sandeshkhali, BJP cadres, in their hundreds, blocked roads and set fire to tyres.

A sizeable police contingent was rushed to the scene to break up the protests and enforce order.

The BJP on Thursday stepped up their protests against the ruling TMC across the state in the wake of the events in Sandeshkhali.

As BJP supporters held demonstrations across the state, refusing to back down on their demand that those behind the alleged excesses on women, including fugitive TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, the party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came out all guns blazing at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, claiming that she was unmoved by the plight of the state's daughters.

"It's unfortunate that despite being a woman chief minister, the plight of Bengal's daughters is not on her list of priorities," Poonawala told ANI.

Meanwhile, breaking her silence on the Sandeshkhali violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has always stood against 'injustice'.

Hinting at a suspected role of the BJP and the RSS in the violence, the CM said she has sent fact-finding teams to Sandeshkhali, adding that she will decide on the future course of action after gathering facts about the violence.

Accusing the BJP and its ideological parent, RSS, of inciting trouble in North 24 Parganas district, CM Mamata said, "They (RSS) have a base in the area. Riots took place there 7-8 years ago. It is one of the vulnerable riot spots. We handled the situation strongly during Saraswati Puja or else there were other plans."

Claiming that TMC strongman Sheikh Shajahan was being targeted and hounded by the BJP-led Centre, Mamata added, "They sent the ED after him and then provoked clashes in Sandheshkhali by bringing outsiders into the area."

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the CM said she sent fact-finding teams and the police to the area in the wake of the violence. (ANI)

