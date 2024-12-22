Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Sunday issued a stern warning to bouncers against misbehaving with police personnel, stating that VIPs they accompany would be held accountable for their actions.

"In the recent incident at Sandhya Theatre, we saw 40-50 bouncers behaving recklessly. Despite the presence of the public and police, they pushed everyone aside. Their sole focus was on the VIP. This is a warning to all bouncers: if they misbehave with the police, strict action will be taken against them. The behaviour of the bouncers is the responsibility of the VIPs they accompany. VIPs cannot shift the blame to the bouncers; the liability rests with them," said Anand.

Also Read | BPSC Students Protest: Tejashwi Yadav Meets Protesters, Writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Exams Cancellation (Watch Video).

The warning came in the wake of a stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the film Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun responded on Saturday to allegations holding him responsible for the tragedy at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Also Read | Gandhi Family Lunch at Kwality Restaurant: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Family Relish Chole Bhature at Iconic Delhi Restaurant; Sonia Gandhi Joins Them (See Pics).

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday evening, Allu Arjun described the incident as "very unfortunate" and criticised what he called "misinformation" and "character assassination" against him.

"It is a very unfortunate incident, completely accidental. My condolences to the bereaved family. I am receiving updates every hour about the child who was hospitalised, and his condition is improving. There is a lot of misinformation and false allegations being spread. I do not wish to blame any department or politician. However, my character is being unjustly assassinated," Arjun told the media, referring to the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre, where a woman was killed and her child injured.

"I'm staying updated on the child's condition. The good news is that he is improving. Despite this tragedy, the child's progress brings some solace," he added.

The tragedy unfolded on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd had gathered to see the star, and the situation escalated when Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but was released the next day after securing bail from the Telangana High Court by furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, continues to break box office records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)