Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Commenting on the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's announcement of the formation of the State Sanitation Workers Commission, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav emphasised the need to first ensure fulfilment of basic necessities for sanitation workers like equipment and on-time salary.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while talking to the media on Sunday, said, "They neither get the equipment nor their salary on time. All of this should be provided to them first."

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Fails To Take Off From Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Due to Technical Snag.

The comment from Yadav came after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar informed about the formation of the State Sanitation Workers Commission on his X handle on Sunday.

CM Kumar wrote, "I am pleased to inform that I have directed the department to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in the state of Bihar. This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work."

Also Read | Haridwar Stampede: Mansa Devi Temple Trust Announces INR 5 Lakh for Deceased, INR 1 Lakh for Injured (Watch Video).

"The Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will consist of one chairperson, one vice-chairperson, and five members, including one woman/transgender. This commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development", he added further.

With the Bihar State assembly elections approaching, CM Nitish Kumar has made several big announcements to the public, which include free electricity up to 125 units, jobs for one crore youth in the next five years, and a hike in monthly pension for journalists to Rs 15000, among many.

Bihar is going to have its assembly election in 2025. The dates of the election have not yet been announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)