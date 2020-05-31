India News | Sanjay Kundu Takes Charge as Himachal Pradesh DGP

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): IPS officer Sanjay Kundu on Saturday took charge as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, succeeding Sita Ram Mardi.

Kundu, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has worked with the state and central governments as well as the United Nations as police commissioner, where he worked on human rights and national capacity building.

At present, Kundu also holds the charge of the principal resident commissioner of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi.

He has served as a joint secretary in the Union Water Resources Ministry and held the additional charge of Brahmaputra Board chairperson and National Project Construction Corporation (PSU) chairperson. (ANI)

