Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday and said that PM Modi took Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to new heights and there is no leader who can match him.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular among people in India. He has taken BJP to new heights after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PM Modi's regime has brought political stability in the country," Raut said while speaking to the media persons here.

The Maharashtra MP lauded the Prime Minister for his leadership.

"There can be a difference in the viewpoint over the working style of PM Modi, but we have to admit the fact that is there is only one Modi Ji and there will be no one like him."

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign commenced on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

Reacting to the survey conducted by the income tax department at premises in Mumbai linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Raut said, "I have observed that the IT raids were conducted after Sood was appointed as the brand ambassador of an educational programme by the Delhi government and the raids were conducted after his appointment. It is a serious matter."

"Does someone become your enemy if he joins any other political party's programme for the betterment of people," Raut asked Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Income Tax Department conducted a survey at premises in Mumbai linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday.

On August 27 Sonu Sood was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Delhi government's 'Desh Ke Mentors' program. (ANI)

