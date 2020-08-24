New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh submitted a complaint to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government colleagues alleging that Chetan Chauhan died due to negligence of the State government.

"Gave a complaint to the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi ji and his government colleagues. Corona did not take Chetan Chauhan's life, but government negligence," Singh tweeted.

Chauhan, was Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). He passed away in Gurugram on August 16. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the complaint, the AAP leader said that Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council member Sunil Singh gave a detailed account of hospital facilities, behaviour and sensitivity of hospital staff and doctors where Chauhan was admitted.

"Sunil Singh's revelation clarified that the only reason behind the death of Chauhan is carelessness and ignorance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna, Lucknow PGI Director RK Dhiman," the Rajya Sabha MP stated. (ANI)

