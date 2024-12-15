Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 15 (PTI) The Sankeertana Yatre, a procession organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike as part of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, was held amid tight security in Srirangapatna here on Sunday.

The procession concluded "quite smoothly and peacefully", a senior police officer said.

Saffron-clad devotees gathered from various places took out a procession from the Anjaneya Swamy Temple - located in front of the Nimishamba Temple - to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in the town, singing bhajans and raising slogans, covering a distance of about 4.3 km.

Heavy police security was in place, and barricades were erected around Jamia Masjid, which is on the route of the march, police said.

There was no major tension or untoward incidents, other than minor arguments between a section of participants of the procession and police near the mosque; A section of participants slowed down near the mosque and indulged in sloganeering and security forces made them move ahead towards the destination, a senior official said, adding "things ended quite smoothly."

Masjid was closed for visitors both Saturday and Sunday as a precautionary measure, officials said. Police held rounds of peace meetings with organizers to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred.

Officials and personnel drawn from Mandya and neighbouring districts were deployed in Srirangapatna along with home guards, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel, a senior official said. CCTV cameras were installed at 110 sensitive spots identified, and video and drone cameras were deployed to monitor things, they added.

