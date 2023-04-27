Alibag, Apr 27 (PTI) A sarpanch was arrested in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

The accused, from Ursoli village, had sought a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a man who wanted permission to set up a shed for a worm composting project, the ACB official said.

"He was caught in an ACB trap while accepting Rs 50,000. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in police custody," the official added.

