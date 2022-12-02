Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Commission of Satra lands is scheduled to submit its interim report to Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma in Assam's Guwahati on Friday.

In 2021, the Assam government took this decision in the state cabinet meeting and constituted a Commission to conduct a survey on the encroachment of Satra (Vaishnavite monasteries) land in the state.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Mysuru: College Student Attacked, Killed by Big Cat in Tirumakudalu Narasipura.

This commission is headed by former Minister Pradip Hazarika.

Assam Satra Mahasabha and other organisations of the state have alleged that a large number of land belonging to the Satras is being occupied by encroachers. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1: Over 60% Voter Turnout Recorded in First Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)