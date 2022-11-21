Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will construct the Saung Dam to supply drinking water to Dehradun city.

The displacement policy for the construction of the Saung Dam was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an official source said.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

This project will affect 275 families from five villages of Dehradun and Tehri districts and their rehabilitation will be done as per displacement policy, he said.

The dam would also increase the ground water level and the project would supply 150 MLD (million liters per day) drinking water to a population of 10 lakh.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved the supplementary budget of Rs 4,867 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)