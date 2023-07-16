New Delhi [India],July 16 (ANI): Founder leader of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Sunday formally joined the BJP-led National Democractic Alliance (NDA) government after calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on July 14.

Speaking to ANI after the saffron embrace in the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year, Rajbhar, who led a two-member delegation to the national capital to meet the Union Home Minister, said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all taking all like-minded parties along.

"We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and deliberated on a range of issues. We also resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking us along," he told ANI.

The SBSP chief said in another tweet, "We will attend the NDA meeting in Delhi on July 18. The post of minister is not important for me. Now there is no competition in Uttar Pradesh."

Welcoming his party into the NDA fold, Amit Shah said Rajbhar's entry will lend further strength to the ruling alliance at the Centre, going into next year's Lok Sabha elections.

"The arrival of Rajbhar-ji will further strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA is making constant efforts to ensure the well-being of the poor and the deprived sections of our society," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, tagging an image of himself with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief to his post.

"Met Shri @oprajbharji in Delhi (who) decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Shah said in another tweet.

Rajbhar is an MLA from Zahoorabad Assembly constituency in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, on Saturday, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said a final decision on attending the NDA meeting or formally joining the ruling alliance at the Centre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections will be taken after holding consultations with all party leaders and workers.

BJP National President JP Nadda, earlier on Saturday, wrote to Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi inviting him to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 18.

This comes weeks after former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and made his announcement to return to the NDA.

The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the NDA is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

