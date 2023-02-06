New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on February 10, a plea against the appointment of Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran mentioned the matter for urgent listing before the bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2023: AAP to Move Supreme Court to Seek Court-Monitored Mayoral Polls Amid MCD House Adjournment for Third Time In A Month.

CJI Chandrachud agreed to list the case on Friday.

Meanwhile, Victoria Gowri has already been appointed as an additional judge in the Madras High Court and the announcement had come minutes before the lawyer sought an urgent hearing.

Also Read | Telangana Budget 2023: State Government Pegs Rs 2.9 Lakh Crore Expenditure For Financial Year 2024.

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju today in a tweet shared a list whose appointment for the judgeship was cleared by the Centre.

"This is an urgent petition by senior lawyers of Madras concerning the impending appointment. They are praying for interim relief. I would request you to take it at the earliest," the senior advocate told the CJI bench while mentioning the matter.

A section of the Madras High Court bar had sent a representation to the CJI urging the Collegium to recall the proposal of appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge.

The proposal regarding advocate Victoria Gowri became controversial after certain statements made against minorities surfaced in the public domain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)