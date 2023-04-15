New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre names of three judicial officers for their appointment as Delhi High Court judges.

The Collegium, also comprising senior judges, Justice S K Kaul and Justice K M Joseph, recommended the names of Girish Kathpalia, Dharmesh Sharma and Manoj Jain, all Delhi court judicial officers, for appointment as high court judges, according to the apex court statement.

The Collegium took note of the opinion of consultee apex court judges, whose parent High Court is the Delhi High Court, while clearing the names.

They were recommended after the Intelligence Bureau reported that these Delhi court judicial officers have good personal and professional records.

