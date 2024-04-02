New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the last opportunity to Yogguru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to file fresh affidavits within a week in a matter pertaining to misleading advertisements by the Patanjali Ayurveda.

A bench of justices, Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, listed the matter for further hearing on April 10 and directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it.

The top court during the hearing also said that it has to initiate perjury case against Ramdev and Balkrishna as it noted that the documents have been attached with the affidavit, but the documents were created later on. "This is a clear case of perjury. We are not closing the doors on you but we are telling all that we have noted," the court said.

Yog Guru Ramdev tendered unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for violating the apex court's order for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products. In an affidavit, Acharya Balkrishna has also tendered unconditional apology in court.

However, the court took strong exception on the apology tendered by both of them and said that they have violated the undertakings given to the top court. The top court remarked that they are not heard to teach them any lesson as they respect their commands, and they cannot be compared to common citizens.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that as an officer of the Court he can say that what has happened should not have happened.

The top court also expressed concern over the Centre and said that they are wondering why the Centre chose to keep their eyes shut.

However the top court also said that Baba Ramdev has done a good job in the field of Yoga.

The court also impleaded drugs and license department as a party to the case.

The Supreme Court remarked that there is a gross violation of the undertaking given to the top court and they are not happy with the apology and their apology is not persuading this court.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court asked Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and Yog Guru Ramdev to appear before it on the next date of hearing for not responding to the show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved contempt notice.

The court had noted that the ayurvedic company has not responded to its earlier show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements. The court had taken strong exception to Patanjali Ayurveda for not responding to the show cause notice.

Earlier in an affidavit, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna submitted an unqualified apology in Supreme Court over alleged misleading advertisements.

The affidavit came as a response to SC's earlier order whereby the court sought from Patanjali Ayurveda Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna response to the show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over alleged misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved.

The top court had observed that the ayurvedic company has prima facie violated the top court's order dated November 2023 where it cautioned against misleading advertisements about its medicines.

The court had also restrained the Ayurvedic Company (Patanjali Ayurved) from advertising or branding of their products specified as treating disease under the drugs norms and also cautioned it from making any statements against any system of medicine in the media.

The court was dealing with an Indian Medical Association plea seeking to frame guidelines for prohibiting false and misleading advertisements in relation to allopathy and modern medicine.

IMA, a registered Society, has more than 3,30,000 medical doctors as its members all over the country.

The petition also raised the issue that the campaign of misguidance, misinformation and disparagement against the modern system of medicine.

IMA, in its plea, had sought to pass an order directing the Centre and others to immediately take strict and prompt action, in accordance with law, for the violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 by the repeated acts of omission and commission of Respondent Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. including by publishing advertisements all over the country making illegal and prohibited claims. (ANI)

