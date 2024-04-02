Ghandinagar, April 2: A 23-year-old diamond polisher was killed by the brother, uncle, and cousin of his girlfriend after beating him ruthlessly as they were vehemently against their relationship. Mehul Solanki, the victim, was thrashed with belts and ropes till he passed away at Varachha's Madhav Park Society in Surat, Gujarat, where his girlfriend had asked him to meet early on Monday morning, April 1. Somehow, the fact that Solanki would be meeting her was discovered by the woman's brother, Shakti Baraiya (Padhiyar).

He immediately called Mahipat Baraiya, his uncle, and Mahipat Gohil, his cousin, and the three locked the victim in a room and beat him for over two hours. For two years, Solanki was reportedly in a relationship with the 21-year-old woman. She had reportedly gone to the socialite uncle's home to stay with his daughter because she was by herself. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beaten To Death Over Affair With Friend’s Wife in Sultanpur.

The woman called Solanki and asked him to come to her house around midnight, though he showed up at 1.30 am. When Shakti discovered about it at two in the morning, he barged inside the house, Inspector AN Gabani of the Varachha police told TOI. All the three accused have been held, he added. At 4:30 in the morning, the woman called Parth Vaghela, a friend of Solanki, and requested him to come and rescue her boyfriend along with a few other friends. Rajasthan Shocker: Widow Beaten Up by Dozen Women in Udaipur Over Alleged Illicit Relationship.

Vaghela arrived at the residence with his friend Gautam Gondaliya. Vaghela was instructed by the girl's uncle, Mahipat Baraiya, to take Solanki with them. Vaghela saw several marks on his body and a belt twisted around his neck. They brought him to PP Savani Hospital, where, upon arrival, the medical staff pronounced him dead. Balwant, the brother of Solanki, filed a complaint, and a probe has been initiated into the matter, according to the police.

