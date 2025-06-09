New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently hear a plea seeking protection of cinema halls or theatres in Karnataka against alleged threats over the screening of the Tamil movie 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan.

A bench of Justices PK Mishra and Manmohan rejected the plea and told the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The plea had been filed by the Theatre Association of Karnataka. The counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that a law-and-order situation is arising in the State, as cinema halls are receiving threats from certain fringe elements.

Further, the counsel stated that threats are being issued that the theatres will be set on fire. Hence, theatres in the State sought protection from the top court. However, the bench declined to entertain the plea and rejected it.

Kamal Haasan leads the film as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, alongside Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, among others. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life was recently released on June 5.

The film is directed by Mani Ratnam, marking a highly anticipated reunion between the legendary director and Haasan after 38 years. (ANI)

