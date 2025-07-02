New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday briefly heard a plea mentioned before it, regarding the dispute over party symbol within the two separate factions of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Shiv Sena.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Shiv Sena (UBT) informed the Court that elections are soon to be notified in the State. Thus, the party sought directions from the Court to make interim arrangements regarding the party symbol dispute before the elections are notified.

After reviewing the submissions, a bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and K. Vinod Chandran listed the matter for hearing on July 14.

Shiv Sena (UBT) had moved the top court against the decision of the election commission to grant the Eknath Shinde group the official 'bow and arrow' party symbol. They had requested that the Court urgently hear and decide the dispute before the elections in the State are notified.

However, the Court questioned the counsel as to what is the urgency in the matter.

The counsel representing Shiv Sena (UBT) stated the matter had been pending before the top court for two years, and once the election is notified, party symbols can't change.

"Once the election is notified, symbols can't change", Shiv Sena (UBT) stated.

"If it's pending for two years, then it's our problem", the bench remarked while demurring on the submission that there is any urgency in the matter. It thus listed the matter to be heard on July 14.

During another hearing in the matter on May 7, the top court had asked the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction to focus on the upcoming Maharashtra local body elections, while refusing to hear the matter urgently.

"Let the elections be held smoothly. You concentrate on that. In local bodies, mostly voters don't support a symbol," Justice Kant had told Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who had appeared for Shiv Sena (UBT). (ANI)

