New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday mulled conducting a tree census in 10,400 square-kilometre area of the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) and developing a mechanism to keep a vigil on illegal tree felling.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said apart from the tree census in the TTZ it wanted to develop the institutional mechanism.

"We want to create an institutional mechanism which could look into the permissions given for tree felling," it said.

The TTZ spreads across Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras, and Etah districts in UP and Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti, appearing for the Centre said the Forest Survey of India, which had the wherewithal for this kind of a survey could be the appropriate authority to conduct the census.

"Tree census has to be done in the TTZ. But, we need to hear different parties," the bench said and posted the matter on December 16, when it will also pass orders on the tree census in the TTZ.

On November 22, the top court emphasised the need for a census of the existing trees.

While hearing a plea that raises the issue of unauthorised felling of trees in the TTZ, the top court said the census of existing trees in the area was required to check any illegal tree felling.

"Prima facie, we are of the view that there needs to be a census of existing trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone and there needs to be a mechanism for keeping a vigil for ensuring that there is no unauthorised felling of trees," it said.

The top court was hearing a petition over environmental concerns and preservation of historical monuments, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site The Taj Mahal, and its surrounding areas.

While hearing a separate plea in the matter on October 14, the top court said it would order demolition and restore the land or the highways to its original status, if its direction over compulsory afforestation in the TTZ was not complied with by the authorities.

