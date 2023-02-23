New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday published a transcript of its proceedings held in the court of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, yesterday after it began on an experimental basis live transcription of the court hearing.

The transcript of the proceedings held in the court of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was heading a Constitution Bench and hearing matter related to the Maharashtra political case yesterday, was published on the website of the top court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began on an experimental basis live transcription of court proceedings using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing technology.

The live transcription was done in the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. The transcription would be given to lawyers for vetting prior to uploading on the Supreme Court website.

A screen displaying the live transcription of court proceedings has been installed in the courtroom. CJI DY Chandrachud has remarked that this facility will be a huge resource for lawyers as well as for law colleges.

CJI Chandrachud has said that "Members of the bar you can see a screen here. This is a live transcript facility and this is an experiment."

Justice PS Narasimha has remarked that it will be a truly a court of record.

The Constitution Bench was hearing the matter related to Maharashtra political case of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena. (ANI)

