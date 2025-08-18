New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh against the Uttar Pradesh government's recent decision to shut and merge over 100 government-run schools with low student enrolment.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih granted permission to the AAP leader to approach the High Court with his plea, after his counsel requested the same.

Also Read | 'India Is Proud of Your Feat': PM Narendra Modi Meets Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

The UP government had, in November last year, decided to merge the schools having enrolment of less than 50 students, in a bid to make the education system more functional and viable.

As part of its consolidation plan, students from these schools will be accommodated in nearby facilities to ensure their continued education.

Also Read | BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

The officials have been directed that a theoretical exercise should be completed on a priority basis based on the data regarding primary schools (standalone) with less than 50 enrollment.

During the hearing today, the counsel appearing for the AAP leader submitted that it's an issue concerning the fate of thousands of students.

After hearing the submissions for a brief period, the bench asked the AAP leader to approach the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)