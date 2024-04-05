New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi Jal Board to file the reply on the Delhi Government's plea seeking release of funds for the board regulating distribution of drinking water in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud directed impleadment of Delhi Jal Board in that matter and issued notice to DJB. The court listed that matter for next Wednesday April 10 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the court directed Delhi's Principal Secretary (Finance) to pay whatever is liable to be paid.

In the last hearing the court asked Delhi's Principal Secretary (Finance) to file the reply on Delhi Government plea seeking release of Delhi Jal Board funds. During the last hearing the court was informed by the Delhi Government's counsel that their civil servants do not listen to the government. The court was also informed that Rs 1,927 crore is yet to be released for the DJB.The court was hearing the Delhi Government's plea over non release of funds to Delhi Jal Board.

In November 2023 Delhi Minister Atishi has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding suspension and disciplinary action against Finance Secretary for allegedly stopping funds of Delhi Jal Board citing non-release of funds can lead to a public health crisis soon. (ANI)

