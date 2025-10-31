New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) seeking the central agency's response on a plea filed by Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel, challenging the grounds of his arrest in connection with the state's liquor scam case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the counsel appearing for ED to file their counter affidavit on Chaitanya Baghels' plea within ten days' time.

The petitioner, Baghel, is required to file his response (rejoinder) to the ED's counter affidavit within four days of receiving it.

Considering the schedule above, the bench has listed the matter after 16 days' time.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chaitanya Baghel, argued that the grounds for arrest were unsustainable and that the investigation itself was in complete violation of established legal principles.

"They are alleging non-cooperation, but they never summoned me in the first place," Sibal said, adding that such an approach by the agency is meant to delay the trial.

Therefore, Sibal urged the Supreme Court to issue notice seeking ED's response in the present matter. Considering the submissions, the apex court has sought the ED's response and listed the matter after 16 days.

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18, 2025, in connection with the liquor scam case. The ED is investigating the scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, the apex court had allowed Chaitanya Baghel to approach the Chhattisgarh High Court with his plea seeking interim bail in connection with the liquor scam case.

However, during the present hearing, Baghel has challenged the grounds of his arrest invoked by the central agency in its investigation into the scam. (ANI)

