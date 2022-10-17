New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and the Allahabad High Court's registrar general on the steps taken for setting up a proper judicial infrastructure for Hathras district.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli agreed to hear a plea of advocate ML Sharma and said that it is limiting the scope of the PIL to only Hathras district.

It deleted the cabinet secretary to the Government of India from the array of parties in the petition and impleaded Uttar Pradesh as the third respondent.

It has sought the responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and the registrar general in four weeks.

"The Registrar General of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad shall file an affidavit within a period of three weeks of the date of service indicating the steps which have been taken for setting up a proper infrastructure for the judicial district of Hathras. List the Petition on November 18, 2022", the bench said.

Sharma in his plea has said that, "Hathras district is running without having proper infrastructure of district court to give justice to the citizens of India as guaranteed by the Constitution".

He said that the Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned funds to buy land and an amount of Rs 82 crore was sent from the government level in the first instalment and Rs 18 crore in the second instalment for the deed of the land.

"On November 21, 2019 under instructions of the government, the district administration had identified 48.475 acres of land at village Nagla Gajua Gopalpur for the construction of the court," he said, adding that till date nothing has happened.

