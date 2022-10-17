New Delhi, October 17: The power ministry has constituted a search-cum-selection panel chaired by Supreme Court judge D Y Chandrachud for the appointment of the chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL).

A search-cum-selection committee is constituted for making recommendations to the central government for the appointment to the post of chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), said an office order issued earlier this month. Who Is Justice DY Chandrachud, Next in Line To Be Chief Justice of India? Know All About the Senior-Most Supreme Court Judge Recommended by CJI UU Lalit As Successor.

According to the order, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will be the chairperson while Union secretaries of oil and new and renewable energy will be members of this panel. Former chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court S S Shinde will also be a member while Union power secretary will be the member secretary of the panel.

The search-cum-selection committee shall recommend two names for the post of APTEL chairperson. The committee shall determine its procedure for making the recommendation. CJI UU Lalit Recommends Name of Justice DY Chandrachud As Next Chief Justice of India.

It's been 14 months that the APTEL is functioning without a regular chairperson as Justice Manjula Chellur retired on August 12, 2021. At present, Justice R K Guaba is an officiating chairperson of the APTEL and he will retire on December 3, 2022. Guaba is the judicial member in the APTEL. The selection panel met for the first time on Monday.

