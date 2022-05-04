New Delhi [India], May 4: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in an interim order stayed the Haryana Judicial Services (Mains) examination 2021 scheduled for May 6 to May 8 while taking note that it clashes with the Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Examination.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and JK Maheshwari passed the interim order to postpone the Haryana judicial services exam.The apex court now posted the matter for hearing on May 9 while asking the Punjab and Haryana High Court to either inform the re-scheduled dates or assist the Court in fixing the dates.

The exams are conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission and are overseen by a selection committee headed by a High Court judge.

The order of the top court was passed in a petition filed by 40 candidates who had applied for both the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh exams, seeking postponement of the dates due to the clash.

The Preliminary Exam of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021, is scheduled for May 6 while the Mains Examination of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch)- 2021 is scheduled from May 6 to 8.

The petitioners contended that the Haryana exam was originally fixed from April 22 to April 24, however, the same was postponed to May 6 to 8 in view of the clash with the dates of the Delhi Judicial Service Exams and now sought direction that the High Court should postpone the present dates as well in view of the clash with MP exams.

