New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking transfer of investigation and subsequent trial outside West Bengal in connection with alleged sexual assault on women living in Sandeshkhali village on Monday.

The matter will be heard by a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who has moved the Supreme Court to seek the transfer of the investigation and subsequent trial outside West Bengal in connection with the alleged sexual assault on women living in Sandeshkhali village.

The plea moved by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under SC monitoring.

He called the incident deeply disturbing and expressed a reasonable apprehension that the free and fair investigation and trial of the instant case cannot be done in the state of West Bengal and hence, the same deserves to be transferred outside the state in the interest of justice.

"The inaction of the local police authorities is evident from the fact that the said main accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, is absconding and has not been arrested till now. Furthermore, there are serious allegations of the local police authorities acting hand in glove with the said main accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, at the behest of the ruling dispensation and thus, it is further in the interest of justice to transfer the investigation of this case to Central Bureau of Investigation ("CBI") or a Special Investigation Team ("SIT") under the monitoring of this (Supreme Court) court," the plea said.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), also sought to form a committee of three retired judges of high courts, in line with the committee formed in the Manipur atrocity case.

Advocate has urged the top court to issue direction to grant compensation to the victims of the sexual assault in the said village, Sandeshkhali, under the relevant victim compensation schemes; and to deploy central paramilitary forces for the protection of the concerned witnesses and victims.

He also sought direction to conduct the trial of the aforesaid case, upon completion of the investigation, in a Fast Track Court situated in Delhi, in an expeditious and time-bound manner; and to issue direction to the State of West Bengal to initiate stringent disciplinary action as well as penal action against the erring policemen. (ANI)

