New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Delhi State Election Commission will announce dates for polls to three municipal corporations in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

Civic body elections are to be conducted in April this year.

Also Read | Delhi Crime: Man Accused in POCSO Case Held After 3 Years.

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.

“The schedule for MCD elections will be announced at 5 pm today. All preparations have been completed,” a senior official of the state election commission said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022 Results Date And Time: Know When And Where to Watch Live Streaming And Updates on Counting of Votes For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Polls.

Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)