Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) A man suffering from schizophrenia allegedly killed a 67-year-old caretaker of a graveyard by slitting his throat in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mecosabagh area of Jaripatka police station limits on Sunday afternoon following which the 39-year-old accused was arrested, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

The deceased was a close friend of the father of the accused, the police said.

The accused, identified as Anon Mithila Pyareji, reached the graveyard on a motorcycle. He spoke to the victim - Ramesh Laxmanrao Shinde - and then within minutes allegedly slit the latter's throat with a sharp weapon, an official from Jaripatka police station said quoting an eyewitness.

Th victim collapsed to the ground. Some locals caught hold of the accused, beat him up and he was later handed over to the Jaripatka police, the official said.

The profusely bleeding victim was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The Jaripatka police registered a case of murder against the accused, the official said.

The accused, who was suffering from schizophrenia, was giving inconsistent statements, a senior police official said.

The police were investigating the case and circumstances that led to the murder, the official added.

