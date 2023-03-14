Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Bengali film actor Bony Sengupta was on Tuesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in seven days in connection with its probe into alleged illegal appointment in West Bengal schools.

The actor submitted a few documents to the officials of the agency during the grilling session, a source in the directorate said.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

"The documents submitted are related to payments received by the actor from one of the accused in this scam. He has also submitted papers related to a vehicle owned by him," the source told PTI.

Sengupta, after around two and half hours of questioning, told reporters that he has cooperated with the ED officials.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

"I have submitted all the documents that they had asked me to. I hope that they will not call me again," Sengupta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)