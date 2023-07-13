Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday ordered that all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday on account of the Yamuna crossing the danger mark and chances of rain.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metres downstream of Okhla Barrage around 11.45 am Thursday, according to the Irrigation Department.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace in Gujarat: Two-Year-Old Mauled to Death by Canine in Morbi.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who himself went on an inflated boat to inspect low-lying areas submerged in water along the river, issued the order for the closure of schools.

"Due to the high level of water in the Yamuna after heavy rains and in view of chances of rain, the district magistrate has ordered closure of all schools of all boards on July 14," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Drug Addict Class 10 Student Rapes Classmate with Sister’s Help in Udaipur, Detained.

The Irrigation Department, in a statement, said the Yamuna has crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metre and there is a "possibility that the level would only increase further".

The Okhla Barrage is currently discharging water at 3,48,765 qu sec, which is more than its envisaged capacity, it noted.

Meanwhile, senior administration and police officials inspected the flooded low-lying areas along the Yamuna in Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday morning, even as firefighters and personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force helped evacuate stray animals.

Taking stock of the situation, DM Verma instructed the officers of the NDRF, the SDRF and the police department to keep a close watch on the situation.

"People and cattle trapped in water from flood-affected villages are being rescued by NDRF and SDRF teams and taken to safe places. The DM took stock of the situation after reaching Dostpur Mangrauli, Nagla Nagli, Shakpur, Nangli Wajidpur, and while inspecting the shelter homes that have been built for the rescued people, instructed the authorities concerned that the people who were rescued and brought here should get basic facilities like shelter, food and drinking water," according to an official statement.

"The DM also cautioned the villagers living on the banks of the Yamuna river that the water level of the Yamuna river would continue to rise for the next few hours. All villagers should be alert and reach safe places," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)