Rajkot, July 13: In a tragic incident, a toddler was killed in a horrific stray dog attack in Gujarat's Morbi. The two-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after a stray dog bit him on Tuesday while he was playing. The incident happened at a ceramic factory on Matel Road in Morbi. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. A case was registered after the incident.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased boy, identified as Soham Damor, was playing outside the ceramic factory where his parents worked. The dog, upon seeing the boy alone, pounced on him and mauled him. The boy was severely injured in the dog attack. He was rushed to a hospital in Wankaner, where he was declared dead. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 12-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Bundi District.

In Rajasthan's Bundi district, a tragic incident unfolded on July 9, where a 12-year-old boy was killed in a vicious attack by three stray dogs. The boy was en route to an agricultural field when he found himself surrounded and attacked by the canines. The assault took place along a secluded pathway approximately 500 meters away from his residence and the agriculture field. Dog Attack in Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Boy Suffered Injuries After Being Attacked by Stray Dog While Playing Outside House in Suraram (Watch Video).

In yet another incident of stray dog menace, a 15-month-old boy who was bitten by a dog in Hanamkonda on June 17 succumbed at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday. The toddler reportedly suffered serious injuries and incidentally contracted malaria. He was admitted to the hospital for four days before he died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).