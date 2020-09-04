New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Scientists have developed a portable sterilisation unit using a new technology called the hybrid sterilisation system that can decontaminate personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary for combating COVID-19, allowing them to be used multiple times, a statement said on Friday.

It can be used by health professionals and other corona warriors for whom PPEs are essential and can prevent generation of hazardous solid waste from the protective gear, it added.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 25,000 Crore, Board of Telecom Operator Approves Plan.

The Portable Optical Cavity Sterilisation Unit (POSCU) to provide efficient and rapid decontamination of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other household items has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati.

A working point-of-use sterilisation unit has been developed with the support of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Also Read | Jalandhar: 15-Year-Old Braveheart Kusum Kumari, Who Fought With Motorcycle-Borne Snatchers for Smartphone, Gets Laptop Gifted by Social Media Users.

"UV radiation is a proven method for sterilization. However, the lower penetration depth of UV-C and faster divergence from the source can result in nonuniform treatment," the statement said.

The team consisting of Reetesh Kumar Gangwar and Arijit Sharma (both assistant professors of physics) and Shihabudheen Maliyekkal, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, from IIT Tirupati has developed this hybrid sterilisation system consisting of a UV radiation cavity, cold plasma and H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide) spray.

"Unlike the traditional UV systems, this unit follows the optical cavity concept to optimise the use of photon flux in the treatment area. The system confines the UV radiation and enhances photon-flux and sterilisation efficacy," the statement said.

The coherent operation of UV-C, cold plasma, and H2O2 spray further strengthens the sterilisation efficiency due to more hydroxyl radical production.

The team is currently optimising the design parameters, including UV dose, plasma, and H2O2 concentration, to get the optimum sterilisation performance in a short contact time of less than two minutes.

Due to the non-thermal nature of the treatment, the proposed unit shall also find application in the sterilisation of other items such as packed and unpacked food, currency, and other household items, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)