Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that while his party's slogan was "Jai Jai Shri Ram", Congress supporters chanted "Jai Jai Kamal Nath".

He was addressing a campaign rally ahead of November 3 byelections at Dakachya under Sanver constituency from where his confidant and Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat is contesting.

"While in BJP the slogan of Jai Jai Shri Ram is being raised as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for the construction of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.. in Congress they used to chant Jai Jai Kamal Nath," Scindia said.

"This is the difference between the BJP and Congress. The person who is considering himself like God.....time has come to end his arrogance on November 3," Scindia said, targeting Nath, a former chief minister.

Scindia's exit from the Congress alongwith MLAs loyal to him in March brought down the Nath government.

The BJP leader also raised the issue of Nath's derogatory comment about minister Imarti Devi who is contesting bypolls from Dabra.

"If Babasaheb Ambedkar had been alive today, he would have given a befitting reply to Nath on this," he said.

Earlier Scindia and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed rallies at Suvasara and Badnawar.

Bypolls to 28 assembly seats in MP will be held on November 3.

