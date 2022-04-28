New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday granted "last opportunity" to the Andhra Pradesh government to file its response on a plea alleging transfer of funds by the state from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to personal deposit accounts.

A bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice B V Nagarathna, which had said that this was a very serious issue, expressed displeasure over the failure of the state to file a reply.

The counsel for the state government told the bench that no fund had been diverted other than for drought relief in 2018.

He told the bench that as the finance secretary is the head of the department concerned, it is a protocol to let him have a look at the counter affidavit before it is finalised.

The counsel said the secretary had some personal difficulties and therefore the affidavit could not be vetted.

The bench then said, "We don't appreciate this. The entire office is there. He has not gone with the office."

"At the request of the counsel for the state of AP, in order for the state of AP to file an affidavit through the chief secretary of the State, as a last chance matter is adjourned. Put up on May 13, 2022," the bench said.

The top court had earlier restrained the state government from diverting the funds and issued notice to it in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had told the court that the Finance Ministry has asked questions to the state on the issue.

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, appearing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, had submitted that Andhra Pradesh has diverted funds from SDRF to personal deposit accounts which is not permissible under the Disaster Management Act.

He had alleged that the state government was illegally utilising the funds of the State Disaster Response Fund for purposes other than specified under Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

