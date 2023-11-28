India News | SC's Move to Provide Judgments in Regional Languages Can Be Replicated by Other Countries: Meghwal

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said the move of the Supreme Court to provide its judgments in regional languages can be replicated by other countries.

Addressing the valedictory session of the "Ensuring Access to Quality Legal Aid for the Vulnerable: Challenges and Opportunities in the Global South" here, he said several participants at the ministerial roundtable held on Monday said they too want to provide orders of their respective top courts in regional languages.

"When I said agreed, they all said a 100 per cent (they agree)," the minister said.

He said they wanted him to thank Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud for the initiative.

The CJI had recently announced that the Supreme Court would use artificial intelligence to provide judgments, written in English, in regional languages.

Justice Chandrachud had said that English, used for writing judgments, is not comprehensible, "particularly in its legal avatar, to 99.9 per cent of our citizens".

He had said the top court would initially focus on translating judgments into four languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and Odia and gradually, the verdicts will be made available in all scheduled languages.

Some of the high courts have also started providing judgments in regional languages apart from English.

Addressing the event in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, CJI Chandrachud and other senior judges, Meghwal said language has been a "problem" for some people for a long time and they often ask for it in their language.

