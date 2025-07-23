Patna (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor and Bihar Police on Tuesday as Kishor and his supporters attempted to march towards the Bihar Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor said the state government had failed to address the plight of more than 50 lakh children in Bihar who are working as labourers, and warned that if necessary, his party would take to the streets to wake up the government.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar Rape Case: Aide of Suspended NSUI's Odisha Unit Chief Udit Pradhan Arrested for 'Raping' 19-Year-Old College Student.

"In this same heat, more than 50 lakh children of Bihar are working as labourers, and the government is not even paying attention. So if we have to wake up the govt., then we need to come out on the streets... We are just going, and police can do whatever they want," Kishor told ANI.

Earlier on July 21, Kishor rejected the need for personal security cover, stating that he could move without protection if the youth of Bihar could move without the same.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Architecture Student Dies by Suicide; Family Accuses 3 of His Classmates of 'Harassing' Their Son on College WhatsApp Group, Case Registered.

Speaking to mediapersons in Gopalganj, Kishor said, "If the youth of Bihar can move without security, then Prashant Kishor can also move without security."

He said that he has decided not to move with any security and has full faith that the people of Bihar will stand up for his safety.

"To those who are talking about our security, let me tell them that we have been travelling through the villages of Bihar for three years, and we have decided that we will not move with any security. I have full faith that the people of Bihar will stand up for my safety," he added.

He also criticised the state's law and order condition and took a dig at the police, accusing them of collusion with illegal mafias. "As long as the police remain busy extorting money from the liquor and sand mafia, the law and order situation will not improve," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)