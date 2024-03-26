Gangtok, Mar 26 (PTI) Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling will contest from two assembly seats, the party announced on Tuesday.

Elections to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state will be held simultaneously on April 19.

After a Monday late-night deliberation by the SDF parliamentary board, it was decided that in addition to the Poklok-Kamrang seat, the five-year former CM will also contest from the Namcheybung seat.

The other changes made by the party parliamentary board to the candidate list announced earlier were that former minister Somnath Paudyal will contest from Rhenock assembly seat in place of Sangita Bhandari, while Anup Thatal from West Pendam (SC) assembly seat.

TR Khulal will be the party candidate for the Maneybung Dentam assembly seat, while Tika Nepal and Suman Pradhan have been asked to contest from Gyalshing-Bermyok and Namthang-Rateypani assembly seats respectively.

Norden Bhutia's candidature has been cleared from the Rinchengpong (BL-Reserved) assembly seat in place of SP Bhutia, who was announced earlier as the candidate.

As per the list of SDF candidates released on Monday, former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will contest from the Barfung (BL-Reserved) seat, while MG Bhutia from Yuksom-Tashiding (BL-Reserved) seat.

Former MP PD Rai will be the SDF candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim.

Kesham Limboo has been asked to contest from Yangthang constituency.

The SDF has given ticket to PN Sherpa from Daramdin (BL-Reserved), while AD Subba will contest from Soreng Chakung seat.

JB Darnal will be the SDF nominee from Zoom Salghari (SC), while Bimal Rai will seek election from Namchi Singhithang.

Nirmal Kumar Pradhan has got the ticket from Melli assembly seat, while Suman Tiwari has been asked to contest from Temi Namphing.

MK Subba will contest the election from the Rangang Yangang seat, while Norzang Lepcha from the Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved) seat.

Former minister MK Sharma who joined the SDF from SKM has got the ticket for the Khamdong Singtam seat.

MK Gurung will contest from Chujachen, while TW Lepcha from Gnathang Machong (BL-Reserved).

Mechung Bhutia will contest from Martam Rumtek (BL-Reserved), while CB Chettri will be the SDF nominee from Upper Tadong.

Ashish Rai will contest from Arithang, while PC Lepcha was given the ticket from Gangtok (BL-Reserved).

D B Thapa Manger will be the SDF nominee for Upper Burtuk seat, while GC Lepcha has been nominated for Kabi Lungchok (BL-Reserved) seat.

SG Lepcha will seek election from Dzongu (BL-Reserved), while former Rajya Sabha MP Hissey Lachunga has been given ticket from Lachen-Mangan (BL-Reserved) seat.

Norzang Lepcha and Acharya Targeting Lama will contest from Turin Lingee (BL-Reserved seat) and Sangha seat respectively.

