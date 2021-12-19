Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], December 19 (ANI): Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night. This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Within 12 hours after Shaan's murder, BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the two alleged murders, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

Sharply reacting to the killings in the Kerala district, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday accused the CPI(M)-led Kerala government of "turning 'God's Own Country' into Jihadis Paradise".

Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. (ANI)

