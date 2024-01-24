New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): After Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal without sharing any seat with the Congress party in Bengal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that coming to a seat-sharing agreement with the TMC will be complicated in the state but in the end the issues between the parties will be resolved.

"TMC is a big party in West Bengal, Congress and the Left have always been fighting against them. So seat sharing with TMC will be a little complicated. The issues between them will be resolved," Bharadwaj said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The Delhi Minister said that both Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi wants the success of the INDIA bloc.

"Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are committed to the success of the INDIA bloc," he added.

Bharadwaj however suggested that West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should refrain from such provocative comments for some time.

"I think Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should stay out of such comments for some time. I have often seen him giving such statements when something positive comes up," he said.

Bharadwaj said that he is hopeful that the INDIA bloc will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together after having seat-sharing agreements with one another.

"We are hopeful that all parties in the INDIA bloc will fight elections together after coming to seat-sharing agreements with one another," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that the opposition bloc is demolishing their palace with each passing day.

"Allies of INDI themselves are demolishing the palace of their alliance every day. They strike up a friendship after coming to Delhi but wrestle in West Bengal," Poonawala said.

The BJP leader said that the INDIA bloc does not have any mission and is only filled with confusion, corruption and those who want to take forward their family profession.

"Even after five meetings, they neither have a flag, agenda, leader, nor policy or intention. They are full of confusion, corruption and people who further their family profession. They do not have any mission. People have decided to support those who have a mission and not those who have confusion every day," Poonawala said.

The INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said on Wednesday. (ANI)

