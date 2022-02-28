Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) West Bengal State Election Commissioner Saurav Das on Monday briefed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on issues related to the civic poll in 108 municipalities on Sunday, which was held amid allegations of intimidation and violence by opposition parties.

The governor tweeted that the SEC has been asked to take all steps to ensure fairness in the election process.

He had on Sunday likened the municipal election in the state to a war and admonished the State Election Commission for "systematic failure".

"SEC Shri Saurav Das briefed Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for over an hour regarding issues connected to municipal poll process," he tweeted.

Dhankhar had on Sunday asked Das to brief him on inputs received by him about alleged intimidation and violence during the municipal poll in the state.

"SEC has been indicated to take all steps to ensure poll fairness," Dhankhar tweeted.

He also said that not holding election to Howrah Municipal Corporation amounts to "failure of constitutional duty".

The governor on Sunday maintained that the municipal poll in West Bengal had virtually turned into a war. "The situation which has come before me is very horrifying and has put the democratic system to shame," he said.

Dhankhar had also said that the administrative system and the officials were "heavily partisan" and those who had the constitutional duty to keep the situation peaceful were found wanting.

Echoing the NHRC-appointed committee's observation 'rule of the ruler and not rule of law' on post-poll violence in the state, he had said "The situation has become worse than that."

The BJP sponsored a 12-hour statewide shutdown on Monday alleging that the municipal election had turned into a farce with the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters resorting to violence and false voting. The Left Front and Congress held separate protests over similar allegations.

