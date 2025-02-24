New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,500 crore phase-wise in renewable energy projects in Madhya Pradesh.

SECI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh government for setting up a 200 MW solar project in Dhar under the CPSU Scheme and a 1,000 MWh Battery Storage Project in the state, a company statement said.

The MoU was signed at the two-day Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal.

The agreement was signed by Sivakumar V Vepakomma, Director (Power Systems) SECI and Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary (NRE).

The 200 MW solar project is part of a 500 MW Agreement, executed in 2023 with MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) for 25 years under which SECI will supply the electricity to the state.

The corporation has proposed a phase-wise capital expenditure of Rs 2,500 crore for the expansion and development of renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh.

The summit was attended by various stakeholders of the central government and representatives of various countries and states.

