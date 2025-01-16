Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) Police have arrested a 44-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the attack on a garbage collecting agency contractor in Navi Mumbai earlier this month, an official said on Thursday.

The man, Imran Munna Qureshi, was arrested from Pune district on January 13, he said. Police had already arrested 38-year-old Santosh Uttam Gavli in connection with the case.

Two persons on a motorcycle had fired four rounds at victim Rajaraj Thoke when he was having tea in his car in the Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai on January 3. Thoke suffered serious injuries in the attack, police had said.

While Imran faces eight cases, Gavli is named in three cases, including one of murder, the official said.

Police have recovered the firearms used to attack Thoke, a garbage collecting agency contractor in Vashi APMC, and the motorcycle, a stolen one, used by the duo that day, the official added.

